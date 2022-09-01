Behind Enemy Lines: Louisville Cardinals

Syracuse is set to kickoff its 2022 season in the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday night against the Louisville Cardinals. We spoke to Matt McGavic, Deputy Editor of Louisville Report, to get the inside scoop on the Cards.

Q: How is Louisville preparing for a Syracuse offense that has a new offensive coordinator and therefore new scheme?

McGavic: They're actually watching film from both Syracuse and Virginia last year. It goes without saying that a lot of the attention in film study is going towards the Orange, given that Sean Tucker is still in the backfield and he is arguably the best running back in all of FBS. But they're also watching film from the Cavaliers to try and learn some of Robert Anae's tendencies as a play-caller/coordinator. Of course, Brennan Armstrong and Garrett Shrader are two completely different quarterbacks, so most of the film study efforts have been on how they can replicate their success against Cuse's rushing attack.

Q: What have you seen from Malik Cunningham in camp? Where has he shown the most improvement?

McGavic: Based on the handful of times I've gotten to see him in fall camp, he's just as sharp as ever. He's still a dynamic runner of the football, but has spent the majority of the offseason honing in on his abilities as a passer and his leadership capabilities. QB coach Pete Thomas helped him improve his footwork in the pocket, and Cunningham has gotten more acclimated to throwing to his check down instead of running for a potentially shorter gain. Also, he is a lot more poised and mature. Not to say he was immature, but there were times where he would get mopey whenever things weren't going the offense's way. He has become a lot more even keel and level headed, and even more vocal.

Q: Biggest strengths and weaknesses for the offense?

McGavic: The offense has a lot of strong points, but the top one has to be the offensive line. Louisville returns four starters from an O-line that was one of the best in the ACC, including preseason All-American left guard Caleb Chandler. Not only that, but they've developed some solid depth over the past two seasons. The running back spot is also strong, considering they have four guys who could start at most places in the Power Five. The biggest weakness is probably the wide receiver room. Louisville lost three of their four most productive wideouts from last year, and there are a couple new faces via the portal who are expected to see a lot of playing time. There's talent there, especially with Central Arkansas transfer Tyler Hudson and returner Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, but it's the offensive position with the least continuity from last year.

Q: Biggest strengths and weaknesses for the defense?

McGavic: The strength has to be in their linebacking corps. The middle linebacker duo of Monty Montgomery and Ole Miss transfer MoMo Sanogo is easily top 3-5 in the ACC, and Yasir Abdullah is coming off of a 2021 season that was the best by a Louisville pass rusher in nearly a decade. The defensive line and secondary were both questions marks last year, but they have invigorated both areas with transfer talent, especially the latter. NT Jermayne Lole has legit NFL potential, and the staff has been high on all of the transfers in the secondary, especially Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Quincy Riley. Both the DL and secondary have the pieces to be much better, but it all has to come together.

Q: The last 3 games have been blowouts in favor of Louisville. How do you see this one playing out?

McGavic: I like Louisville in this one, but Syracuse is better than many Louisville fans give them credit for. Their defense was sneakily one of the best in the ACC last year and returns a lot of impact playmakers, plus Tucker is a monster on the ground. Plus, it's at the not-Carrier Dome this time. I don't think it'll be a blowout, but it's hard not to think Louisville gets it done given recent history. Give me Louisville, 35-24.

