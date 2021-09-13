Ben LaBrosse Has Left Syracuse Program

Ben LaBrosse, Syracuse’s starting free safety in the season opener, has left the Orange program. LaBrosse did not play against Rutgers and was left off the week three depth chart. Jason Simmons, a transfer from New Mexico State, started in his place against Rutgers and had a solid day. No immediate reason for his departure was immediately provided.

LaBrosse signed with Syracuse as part of its 2020 recruiting class. He played at Vanier College in Canada and Syracuse was his only division one offer in the United States. LaBrosse impressed during a summer recruiting camp performance and earned an offer from the Orange. He committed shortly there after.

As a true freshman, LaBrosse saw action throughout the season. He impressed during his first training camp and earned defensive snaps right away. Entering his second season, though still classified as a freshman due to the added covid year, he competed with Simmons for the starting free safety spot during training camp. He edged Simmons to earn the start in week one. LaBrosse recorded three total tackles against Ohio.

The loss means the starting free safety spot is Jason Simmons’ moving forward. It also could mean more playing time for reserve Justin Barron and Aman Greenwood.

The Orange is 1-1 on the 2021 season after a 29-9 win at Ohio followed up by a 17-7 loss at home to Rutgers. Syracuse’s season continues this Saturday against Albany in the Dome.