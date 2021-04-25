Best NFL Fits for Syracuse DB Draft Prospects

Syracuse has three defensive back prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft that have a legitimate to be selected. Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu are expected to be early picks, while Trill Williams is viewed as a middle or late round selection. AllSyracuse.com spoke to former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora Jr. to break down the best fits for each player.

ANDRE CISCO

"He's a heat seeking missile," Mora Jr. said. "Filling the lanes, the run fits. I did a game two years ago, ESPN game there at Syracuse, and that was the guy that just kept catching me eye. Of course I knew who he was, I knew he's a good player, but just the way he played. The passion he played with, the energy he played with, the intensity, the violence he tried to bring to the game I loved. I think he, once again, probably fits in a scheme that's maybe a split safety scheme. A team that plays a lot of quarters. He would scare me just a tiny bit as a middle of the field safety because he's so aggressive and if he misses.

"He doesn't have that last line of defense mentality. Be nice if there was someone who could kind of cover for him when he goes in there to just slice somebody. So maybe a scheme that get him a little bit closer to the line of scrimmage, in the box a little bit, but not so close that he can't use the great downhill skills that he has. I think Kansas City would be a great team for him. I think Chicago would be a great team for him with the way they play the game. But quite frankly, with Iffy or with Cisco, I think they're going to have success no matter where they go because the team that drafts them is going to have a plan for them."

IFEATU MELIFONWU

"I think he's a rare talent," Mora Jr. said. "When you have his size, his speed and his ability to drop his hips, change direction is pretty rare. He's going to have to continue to work on the change of direction skills, which is something that is always going to be a factor for a 6-3, 210, 215 pound, whatever he is that day defensive backs. But he's long arms, he can play zone, he can play man, he can get his arms on guys. What I like best is he's a physical corner in the run game as well. I think that he really could fit in almost any scheme. If you want to put him in a Tampa-2 type of scheme where he's a rolled up corner jamming guys. I think he'd be effective there. No team plays just one defense, so I think he'd be a really good cover three, thirds corner, man corner.

"Lovie Smith's back in the league now with the Texans. I think that's a place where he'd really fit. But I don't think they're going to be in the market for him where they could get him. I think Dan Quinn at Dallas, who's kind of a disciple of Pete Carroll in terms of defensive scheme is a good fit. I think the Seattle Seahawks is a great fit. Pete has a history of liking corners like Iffy that are big and physical and long and can make plays on the ball and play bump and run. Whether it's deep third bump and run or it's man bump and run, can roll up and play cover two. I think he's going to have a great career no matter where he is."

TRILL WILLIAMS

"When you talk about Trill, I think he's on a different level than those guys," Mora Jr. said. "He's not as polished. He's not as athletic. He's not as fast. He's not as defined as a player. I think he's a little bit more of a project. I think he's a good alley player and you'll see him sometimes accelerate down the alley and try to get after people. I think he's got decent route recognition but not great. I think late in the downs he can get lost a little bit. Doesn't stay with his guy as much, but I think you're going to see him playing inside. Maybe a nickel corner, dime safety type position where it's a little bit protected where he can play some zone. Where he can matchup with underneath zones. Where he play a little man on tight ends or backs or third or fourth receivers.

"I think those first two guys are obviously going to get drafted. I'm not so sure that Trill's going to get drafted. I think one thing he's got going for him is his size. He's a damn good player. Sometimes when you're on these things and you say 'I don't know if this guy's going to get drafted' people think you're taking a shot at him. And you're not. You can recognize a really, really great player and also understand that there's a lot of great players out there. There's only 32 teams and seven rounds, so not everybody's going to get picked. But if you're a priority free agent and get yourself in the right situation, and you go out and you perform in mini-camps, you perform in training camp, you perform in the preseason games, people are going to find a spot for you. So just the fact that we're even talking about him, to me legitimizes everything about him as a football player."