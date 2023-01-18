Caleb Okechukwu 2022 Season Highlights

Syracuse defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu had a very strong 2022 season. He finished with 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Highlights of his season can be viewed in the video above.

Despite his productivity, Okechukwu was snubbed for an All ACC selection this past season. He was not even named an Honorable Mention, which seems quite peculiar. Either way, Okechukwu was a stable, steady force along Syracuse's defensive line. He led the team in sacks and forced fumbles and was second on the team in tackles for loss.

Okechukwu signed with Syracuse as part of its 2018 recruiting class. He was a low three star caliber recruit according to most services despite holding offers from Arkansas, Arizona, Tennessee and Texas. He starred for St John's High School in Washington D.C.

He took official visits to four schools leading up to National Signing Day before inking with the Orange. Okechukwu's official visits were to UMass, Texas, Syracuse and Arkansas.

Okechukwu appeared in only one game during his first two years at Syracuse before becoming a key part of the defensive end rotation in 2020. He appeared in 23 games over those two seasons as a key rotational reserve. Okechukwu earned a starting spot for the 2022 campaign and started all 13 games.

