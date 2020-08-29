SI.com
All Syracuse
Chadwick Boseman, Who Played Floyd Little in The Express, Passes Away

All Orange Staff

There was sad news Friday night as it was announced that actor Chadwick Boseman passed away after losing his battle with colon cancer. Boseman was 43 years old. 

Boseman was well known for a variety of historic and groundbreaking roles in his acting career, including Black Panther (in Black Panther and other Avengers' movies), Jackie Robinson (42), James Brown (Get On Up), Thurgood Marshall (Marshall) and Vontae Mack (Draft Day). Boseman was nominated, and won, numerous awards during his career for his roles in Black Panther, Get On Up and 42 among others. 

In addition to all of those accolades, Boseman played a role in a movie with which Syracuse fans are quite familiar. He played Floyd Little in the 2008 film "The Express" which was about the life of former Syracuse legend Ernie Davis, the first African American player to win the Heisman Trophy. 

"It is which immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," it was posted on his official Twitter account. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. 

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. 

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

