Chandler Jones Ties Cardinals Single Game Sack Record

Former Syracuse star Chandler Jones recorded five sacks in Arizona Cardinals 38-13 win at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The five sacks tied a Cardinals franchise record, set last season by Hasson Reddick against the Giants. Jones had previously recorded four sacks in a game with the Cardinals twice during the 2019 season when he finished second in the NFL with 19 sacks. He was also runner up for defensive player of the year that year.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE ALLSYRACUSE FORUMS!

With his five sacks in the opener, Jones is on pace for a ridiculous 80 sacks this season. Clearly that will not happen, but it is a great start for Jones who missed most of the 2020 campaign due to injury.

The strong week one performance comes after Jones reportedly requested a trade over the summer. Still, he was present throughout training camp and did not appear to be a distraction. With the Cardinals huge win in week one, it appears all of that is behind him and the team at least in terms of on field play.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Jones has been one of the NFL's best pass rushers since entering the league in 2012. He has 97 sacks during his career, and has hit double digits in six of his nine seasons. Jones only had one last year due to an injury that forced him to miss the last 11 games.

A runner up for Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he led the NFL with 19 sacks, Jones was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After winning a Super Bowl with the Pats, he was traded to the Cardinals prior to the 2016 season.

Jones played for Syracuse from 2009-2011. He recorded 147 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception during his three seasons with the Orange.