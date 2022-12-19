Chandler Jones Scores Game Winning Touchdown in Crazy Ending of Raiders vs Patriots

Former Syracuse star Chandler Jones capped off one of the craziest endings you will ever see as the Las Vegas Raiders shocked the New England Patriots 30-24 on Sunday. The Patriots are the team that drafted Jones out of Syracuse.

Tied at 24, the Patriots were trying multiple laterals on the final play of regulation to try to score a game winning touchdown. Instead, Jones intercepted one of the backwards passes, ran over Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and ran into the end zone for a walk-off touchdown. You can watch the play in the video above.

The score is officially considered a fumble return for a touchdown. With that, Jones finished the day with two tackles, two quarterback hits, two passes defensed and the fumble recovery for a score.

Jones signed a three year free agent contract with the Raiders in the offseason, valued at $51 million in total. This comes after six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and four with the Patriots. He has been considered one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since coming into the league.

He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and finished second in the NFL in sacks with 19 in 2019 when he also the runner up for Defensive Player of the Year. Jones has recorded double digit sacks in six of the last seven seasons. The one season he did not, 2020, was due to being limited to just five games because of injury.

Over his 10 NFL seasons prior to 2022, Jones has recorded 473 tackles, 107.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and one interception. He has 20 tackles and 4.5 sacks so far this season.

