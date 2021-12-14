Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Chase Atkinson Enters Transfer Portal

    Syracuse loses some depth at cornerback.
    Syracuse cornerback Chase Atkinson has entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Atkinson is the 13th Orange player to enter the portal since the start of the 2021 season. He originally signed with Syracuse as part of its 2020 recruiting class. Atkinson picked SU over an offer from Coastal Carolina. He did not accumulate any statistics during his two years at Syracuse. 

    Atkinson was an under the radar recruit during the 2020 cycle. He earned an offer from a summer recruiting camp on the Syracuse campus following a strong performance. Atkinson gave Syracuse a verbal in the summer of 2019. However, he did not sign that December during the early period. Instead, he took an official visit in January and signed in February. 

    Atkinson starred at Blythwood High in South Carolina. He was unable to crack the rotation at cornerback during his two seasons and elected to head elsewhere in order to find a better path to the field. 

    Syracuse freshman corner Duce Chestnut emerged this season as a star in the making. There are other young corners on the roster as well that figure to be in line for increased opportunities. In addition, Syracuse may be active in the transfer portal at corner if Garrett Williams elects to go to the NFL. He has not made his decision to date. 

    Syracuse finished the 2021 season with a 5-7 record. Dino Babers was retained for the 2022 campaign, as Director of Athletics John Wildhack previously announced. The Orange will look to get back to bowl eligibility next season. 

