Strong Chemistry Fueling Syracuse's Offensive Efficiency Entering Saturday's Game vs Purdue

After a strong 2-0 start in the 2022 season, the Orange look to be more in sync than ever. The big difference is the improved play of quarterback Garrett Shrader. This has aided in outstanding offensive performances and less pressure on the defensive side of the ball to lead Syracuse to victory.

This flow among the team started in the offseason according to fourth year wide receiver Courtney Jackson.

"The chemistry is larger than it was last year,” Jackson said.

With new coaches being added to the staff, including Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae, Jackson said it has helped with how they have been practicing and understanding plays and concepts.

The addition of quarterbacks coach, Jason Beck, seems to also be making an impact on Shrader’s performance. The proof is on the field with Shrader throwing for 528 passing yards already with a 79.2% completion rate.

"The talent has always been there, it's just him being more comfortable on the field," Jackson said.

The comfortability of Shrader has brought the whole offense into sync allowing receivers like Jackson to know that when he runs his routes, Shrader will get the ball to him. That is exactly what happened against UConn with Courtney Jackson scoring his first touchdown of the season with a 18-yard pass from Shrader.

The offensive line has been a key factor in the success of quarterback Garrett Shrader as well. starting left tackle, Matthew Bergeron, said that he is “pretty excited about this team,” and that the leadership among his teammates is where it makes the difference.

“We know it's not gonna be an easy season, we’ve got a tough schedule," Bergeron said. "But I think we got the character and we got the people, the leaders, everybody to go the whole way.”

Courtney Jackson also thinks that the team is in a good spot this season.

“I feel like this is the most together we've been since I’ve been here," Jackson said. "In all three phases we’re all just together and trying to win.”

The seniors on the team have increased this eagerness to win, according to Jackson.

“My senior class, we’ve been here a couple years now and we’ve seen the ups and downs and the different leadership groups and seniors come through here,” Jackson said.

This season the more experienced players have been able to make an impact on the culture of this Syracuse team.

“I think we all want to win and I think that all trickles down to everyone in the program," Jackson said.

This winning mentality within the team has been able to show on the field with their wins over Louisville (31-7) and UConn (48-14). The Orange head into the weekend preparing for their game against Purdue on Saturday at noon at the JMA Wireless Dome.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF