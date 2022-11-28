Skip to main content

Chris Bleich to Return to Syracuse in 2023

Syracuse football’s starting offensive lineman will use a sixth year of eligibility.

Syracuse starting guard Chris Bleich announced on Monday he will return to the Orange next season, utilizing a sixth year of eligibility. He will be a key returner for the offensive line in 2023.

“Happy to say I will be taking a 6th year and playing one more year for the Orange,” Bleich said on social media

Bleich transferred to Syracuse from Florida, where he spent two seasons. He redshirted during the 2018 campaign but started several games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before leaving the program. He announced his intentions to transfer to Syracuse in December 2019 and filed a waiver request in order to play in 2020 but was denied by the NCAA after a lengthy review process. Despite that, the NCAA did allow him to retain the year of eligibility, which he will now use to return to Syracuse in 2023.

Bleich will be expected to be a key starter along the interior of the offensive line next season, which he has been, when healthy, every game for the last two years. He is a former highly coveted prospect who signed with Florida over Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and several others. He starred at Wyoming Valley West High School in Pennsylvania and became a national recruit. 

