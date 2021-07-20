Could Syracuse Use Classic Orange Helmets During 2021 Season?

Many Syracuse football fans have been clamoring for a return to the classic all Orange helmets with the blue and white stripe down the middle. This helmet was used for decades, until the program started utilizing uniform changes. While the helmet was tinkered with a bit, it ultimately settled on the block S on the side. With the latest uniform modification, the helmet came in orange, white and blue varieties.

But a social media picture that surfaced on Monday that could suggest the potential for the classic all orange helmet to be used during the 2021 season. That is, of course, unless we are reading too much into things. Take a look at the embedded tweet below from someone given a tour of the football facilities. Specifically the third picture with the shelves of cleats. There is a helmet at the end of each one. The top shelf is orange with a block S followed by the white with a block S on the second shelf, and then the classic orange on the third. Followed by the white block S and orange block S again.

It is symmetrical, but the classic helmet is also out of place. One would expect the blue block S helmet. That would make the most sense. So the classic helmet is a bit odd. It could be nothing. It could be a reach of reading too much into it. Or, it could be a slight clue that perhaps the classic orange helmet could be used this season. If it is used, it would likely be as a one game change-up rather than going back to that uniform full-time. Still, it would be pretty cool to see even if it was only for one game.