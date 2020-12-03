Pittsburgh Steelers Try Out Former Syracuse Offensive Lineman

Former Syracuse offensive lineman Cody Conway tried out for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback reported. Conway was one of three players who tried out for the Steelers, joining former Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller and former Texas center Zach Shackelford. The Steelers are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at 11-0.

Conway was signed the San Francisco 49ers practice squad earlier this season. He had previous stints with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie in 2019, and with the Green Bay Packers as a practice squad players.

Conway spent four seasons at Syracuse from 2015 through 2018. He was the starting left tackle on the 10-3 Syracuse team in 2018, including a win over West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl. That Orange team was 11th in the nation in scoring offense at 40.2 points per game while setting school records for points and rushing touchdowns. Conway was an All-ACC Honorable Mention for his efforts.

The talented offensive lineman all 25 games as a junior and senior, all at left tackle. He started eight games a sophomore and appeared in six during his freshman campaign.

Out of high school, Conway was viewed as a high upside prospect with tremendous athleticism but needed to refine technique. He signed with Syracuse in the 2015 recruiting cycle over other offers from Buffalo, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Illinois, Nevada, Rutgers and Western Michigan. He was originally recruited by then offensive coordinator Tim Lester as part of the Scott Shafer staff, but stuck with the Orange through the coaching transition to Dino Babers.