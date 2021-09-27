Cody Roscoe Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Cody Roscoe has been named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for this three sack performance in Syracuse's 24-21 win over Liberty.

More from the ACC press release:

Had two sacks in the Orange’s 24-21 win over previously unbeaten Liberty on Friday night, including a crucial strip-sack of Liberty QB Malik Willis with four minutes remaining • Roscoe jarred the ball free and Syracuse recovered,, setting up the Orange’s winning field goal • Recorded six total tackles • Has 5.0 sacks in the last-two games and ranks third nationally with 5.5 sacks on the year.

Roscoe has been stellar for the Orange through four games. He has recorded at least two tackles for loss in three straight games. Albany lost 14 yards on his three sacks in that win. He added two more against Liberty. While Roscoe is not listed as a starter, he is a critical part of the defensive line rotation. As a versatile player, he can line up inside or outside and is impactful in both spots. All 5.5 of his sacks and eight tackles for loss have come in the last three games.

The 6-1, 275 pounder spent his first three seasons at McNeese State before transferring to Syracuse. He started 22 of 23 games during his sophomore and junior campaigns. He finished third on the team in tackles for loss and sacks as a sophomore and second as a junior. During his junior season, he recorded nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss. In his first year at Syracuse, Roscoe was third on the team with six tackles for loss. He also recorded a forced fumble and fumble recovery.