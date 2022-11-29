Courtney Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse wide receiver Courtney Jackson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to multiple reports. Jackson had 62 receptions for 662 yards and four touchdowns during his career with the Orange. He has two years of eligibility remaining wherever he chooses to continue his career. Jackson is the third Syracuse receiver to enter the portal, joining Anthony Queeley and Dom Foster.

Jackson signed with Syracuse as part of its 2019 recruiting class as a track star and highly productive high school receiver. He picked the Orange over Baylor, Cincinnati, Kentucky, West Virginia and several others. He started his collegiate career as a slot receiver who also returned punts on occasion. During this past season, he transitioned to an outside receiver but did not have more than three catches in a game and only had one touchdown in total. This after leading the Orange in receptions during the 2021 campaign.

Departures via the transfer portal are not unexpected and will occur at every program across the country. Despite the emergence of Oronde Gadsden this season, and increased production from Damien Alford over the last two games, Syracuse is expected to look for receiving options through the portal this offseason. The loss of multiple experienced players at the position will only enhance those expectations.

Syracuse finished the 2022 season 7-5 (4-4) and is awaiting its bowl destination.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF