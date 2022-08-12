Courtney Jackson on New Coaches, Syracuse QBs, Expectations and More

Syracuse football wide receiver Courtney Jackson met with the media after Wednesday's practice to discuss a variety of topics.

Q: What's it like under the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach?

Jackson: "It's not too difficult. We're learning some terminology. Every team really runs the same concepts against certain defenses. It's all the same stuff, just different names, basically."

Q: Do you guys feel like you're coming into a comfort zone as a wide receivers group?

Jackson: "Yeah. I think we've got a lot of young guys, so we're just trying to build that confidence. Learn to compete. It was good to get the DBs a little bit today."

Q: How much does it help going against All-ACC caliber DBs like Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut?

Jackson: "You go against guys like that every day. There's not too many of them around the country like that. So going against them every day is a blessing."

Q: What are your goals for the season?

Jackson: "I just want to help the team as much as I can. I want to be a leader. The goal is All ACC for me, but just help the team win and just win games. That's the main goal."

Q: What's the next step for the passing game?

Jackson: "I think just being more efficient. You've got to throw the ball to win. We've got Sean to help us distract that so we can do what we do. Passing the ball has to be efficient."

Q: What goes into that when you see the misconnections?

Jackson: "I think trust is a big thing. Chemistry. The quarterback knows where I'm going to be and I know where he's going to put it. Trusting that he's going to throw that ball when I'm not looking and I know where it's going to be."

Q: Does it feel inevitable (to have misconnections) with so much flexibility in this offense, where the quarterback could have seven or eight things he might be expecting instead of two or three?

Jackson: "Not really because you start building that chemistry when we first started together. It's still the same stuff, just different terminology. It's little bit differences here and there, but it's still all the same things."

Q: How have you seen Garrett (Shrader) evolve as a leader?

Jackson: "I think he's more comfortable, overall. He wasn't really in that role when he first got here and he kind of got forced into it in the middle of the season last year. Now I think he's more comfortable in that role and being the quarterback that everyone wants him to be."

Q: What's your advice to younger players?

Jackson: "I think the best advice I can give is just keeping it a game. We've been playing this game since we were all six or seven years old. The higher you get the more business it gets, but you still have to have fun while you do. That's why we all started playing. Don't make it more than it is."

Q: Who are some of the new guys that have stood out?

Jackson: "D'Marcus (Adams). He's new. Speedy guy. I think he's going to help us this fall. CJ as well. CJ's making plays every day. They'll be good for us."

Q: What's been your adjustment to the new system as well as other receivers?

Jackson: "For me, I've been working more outside. I'm still learning out there, but I think I'm getting more comfortable. All of us are. Trying to be more versatile. Just a little bit more freedom so we can get open, I would say more."

Q: What's it like having Tucker help more in the passing game?

Jackson: "Like I said, it helps. First of all, you have to respect the run on every play. When they're out, people probably forget about them, just knowing they're coming somewhere deep or whatever. I think those guys are an asset in the passing game as well."

Q: Do you spend more time working with the running backs to build chemistry?

Jackson: "Not really. You'd have to ask them. I'm just doing wideout stuff. I'm sure they probably work on their stuff."

Q: What do you think of that leadership role with such a young wide receivers group here?

Jackson: "I think you've just got to lead by example. These young guys were the best wherever they came from. When they get here, it doesn't always work out that way. So just lead by example, show them the ways and how to be a leader."

Q: What have you seen from Carlos Del Rio-Wilson?

Jackson: "I think Carlos is going to be an asset to the team. He makes plays every single day. He's younger, he's still got to learn the offense. The solutions to certain aspects of each play. But he's made plays. He's pretty good I think."

Q: What's your perspective on predictions for you guys?

Jackson: "I don't really tap into much with what everybody else is saying. I know what we can do. I think this team is special. I think we have a lot of players that people sleep on. Who haven't had a chance to showcase all the way, but I think this year is their year."

Q: What's the adjustment moving from slot to the outside?

Jackson: "In the slot, you don't really go against press a lot. I think that's the biggest difference for me is going against press a lot more. Just working on my press releases I haven't done in a few years. But it's getting back to that."

Q: What's new wide receivers coach Mike Johnson like?

Jackson: "Coach is very energetic. He brings energy every day. He's a high energy guy. He's the type of guy you want to play for. He brings us all together, wants us to be together. I think he's a good coach from what I've been able to see so far."

Q: Are you just building versatility working on the outside or are you expecting to be there?

Jackson: "I'm just trying to help the team as much as I can. So wherever coaches put me, wherever they think is best for the offense we've got out on the field at that time, I'll be there."

