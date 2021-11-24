Curtis Harper Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse defensive tackle Curtis Harper has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals. Harper had nine tackles and one sack during the 2021 season. He finished his Orange career with 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Harper has one year of eligibility remaining.

While not a starter, Harper was part of the defensive line rotation and was listed as one of the primary backups at defensive tackle. With Josh Black dealing with an injury suffered against NC State, it hurts depth going into the regular season finale against Pittsburgh.

Harper becomes the latest Syracuse player to enter the portal since the beginning of the season. He joins a list that includes linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku, quarterback, Dillon Markiewicz, defensive end/linebacker Latarie Kinsler, quarterback Tommy DeVito, wide receiver Taj Harris, running back Jarveon Howard and wide receiver Russell Thompson-Bishop. Safety Ben LaBrosse also left the program during that time but did not enter the portal. During training camp, Cody Shear (who transferred in and only spent a few days with the Orange before leaving) and Landon Morris entered the portal.

Harper came to Syracuse as part of the Orange's 2017 recruiting class out of McKeesport High in Pennsylvania. He picked Syracuse over Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Colorado State, UConn, Iowa State, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Temple, Toledo, Wake Forest and Western Michigan, among others. Harper has been part of the defensive rotation for much of his career at SU, but has been unable to carve out a starting spot.