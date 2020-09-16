'Meat on the Bone': Syracuse Hungry to Bounce Back against Pitt

Last Saturday’s game against North Carolina, in my opinion, was like eating a seemingly delicious peach. You were cruising through the first few bites until you got about three quarters into it, when you realized it had been spoiled rotten. Syracuse players also used a food metaphor to describe their game against UNC. Theirs, however, was slightly more carnivorous.

Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito had no help in Chapel Hill. Orange rushers scuffled for a total of 68 yards on the ground, DeVito had 30 of them. Stops on first and second downs put ‘Cuse well behind the sticks and put DeVito firmly in the sights of a relentless pass rush. Seven sacks suffocated any hopes of sustaining a drive. Premium field position set up by turnovers wasn’t enough to get the Orange offense into the end zone. After watching the tape, DeVito says they weren’t far from making something happen.

“The tiniest, tiniest details that could have led to so much more,” DeVito said to reporters on Tuesday. “There was so much meat left on the bone. Think back to the first half, there could have been so many points on the board so early in the game. That's just the little things that we’re cleaning up and glad we got that out early in the first game.”

Despite the 25-point blowout, the Orange quarterback was glad they were tested so early in the season.

“I’d rather play the top twenty-five team,” DeVito said confidently. “Not to speak bad about anybody or anything, but I would rather play four quarters of hard football rather than playing two or maybe three quarters with a running clock at the end of the game. I think that was more beneficial for us moving forward.”

In Pitt’s season-opener, the Panthers steamrolled FCS Austin Peay 55-0. Pittsburgh starters were removed from action prior to taking a 42-0 lead into halftime. The teams agreed to playing 10-minute quarters for the remainder of the game. Seven Pitt players were held from action due to COVID-19 protocols. Even still, the Panther defense was able to post their first shutout since 2014.

“They're a solid defense,” DeVito said of his next ACC opponent. “They trust a lot of their guys in space. They're big on the run, the big on the pass. It's going to be a challenge, but I'm game for it. I'm ready to roll. Been watching tape the last couple of years, watching all the film from last year. That's all I was doing yesterday. I'm excited.”

Pitt sacked Syracuse passers nine times last season in a 27-20 victory at the Carrier Dome. More than anything, DeVito will be excited to see an open receiver before it’s too late.

Bringing the pass rush for Syracuse on Saturday will be DL Josh Black. Black made his presence known against North Carolina with a first quarter sack of Tar Heels QB Sam Howell. Black dropped Howell for a loss of seven and was part of a defensive effort that held the potent Carolina attack to just 10 points in the first three quarters. Howell and company would find their rhythm in the final 15 minutes, however. UNC scored 21 unanswered fourth quarter points before slamming the door on a 31-6 final. Black was satisfied overall with the performance of Syracuse’s front-seven. The only thing he’d change was how they wrapped things up.

“To be honest, we've got to improve on finishing, tackling, and just finishing the game in general,” Black said on Tuesday. “It was equivalent to going to a wing-eating competition and only finishing 46 wings when you’re given 50. So, you definitely left some meat on the bone in that case.”

Here’s hoping Black and the rest of the Syracuse defense is still hungry, because the match-up doesn’t appear to be getting any easier against Pitt.

“They're really a hard-nosed team,” Black said describing the Panthers. “They like running the ball and they have a great quarterback also. He can hurt you with his arm and his legs. We just got to make sure we're running to the ball and tackling. Their offensive line fires off the ball. They're traditionally known for being a really powerful team. They give great effort for sure.”

In less than two quarters of play against Austin Peay, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett completed 14 of his 20 passes for 277 yards, threw one touchdown and ran for another. A total of eight different rushers combined 169 yards on the ground.

Since 2004, Pitt is a convincing 13-3 against Syracuse. This is the team Syracuse has played more than anyone else in history. They’ll be lining up for the 76th time on Saturday; Pitt leads the all-time series by 8. Is it fair to say these two teams don’t like each other?

“I don't really necessarily say it's 'dislike', but we definitely need to get on them for sure,” Black said clarifying the rivalry. “And yeah, they've got us the last couple of times. Maybe it's about that time for a change. We need to hit them in the mouth before we get hit in the mouth.”

Black and the rest of the Orange will have their chance at payback against the 25th-ranked Panthers this Saturday at noon in Pittsburgh, PA. Watch the 104-year-old series resume on the ACC Network.