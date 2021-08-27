Damien Alford Discusses the Offense, Team Bonding

The second year receiver is getting ready for week one at Ohio next Saturday.

AllSyracuse.com caught up with wide receiver Damien Alford to discuss the offense about a week before the first game.

Q: How has the energy been at practice this week with about one week to go until the first game?

Damien Alford: “Everybody has been hyped that the game is next week. We’re ready. We have been practicing hard. Honestly the energy feels good.”

Q: Coach Babers said earlier this week that this is a much closer group, do you agree with this?

Alford: “Yeah, I agree with that. Like I’m a receiver, so all of the receivers, AQ, Taj, Isaiah, and the rest of them, we are all close. I feel like the bond is closer than it was last year.”

Q: Coach also said that more players are staying after practice than previous years. Do you think this has anything to do with the team being more motivated after a disappointing season last year?

Alford: “I think that last season plays a part in it because we didn’t do what we were supposed to last season. Now this season we can start fresh. I feel that is the pushing factor.”

Q: Coach Babers said that he would like to use both DeVito and Shrader over the course of the season. Do you think this makes it more difficult for the offense to get used to two different quarterbacks?

Alford: “I don’t feel that way. Like I said I’m a receiver and they are both good quarterbacks. As long as they perform and we perform, we are good.”

Q: Where do you think your offense is compared to last season?

Alford: “Way better. I feel we are clicking on all cylinders right now, we are doing good. That’s all that we got to do. We just have to keep pushing throughout the season.”

Q: What personal expectations do you have for yourself this season?

Alford: “Honestly just to have the best season I could. Do what I can for the team and contribute to the team.”