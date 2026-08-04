Deslauriers believes Syracuse is ’10 steps ahead’ of where they were last year

As Syracuse heads into its third season under coach Fran Brown, the Orange will need to lean on its leaders if it wants to improve on its 3-9 record from the 2025 season. One of the players that Brown will count on in leading the charge is sophomore linebacker Antoine Deslauriers. He's coming off a season where he registered 54 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles.

We caught up with Deslauriers on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and On SI, and we covered a large group of topics with him.

Kehres has made a big impact on Deslauriers

In the offseason, Brown addressed his struggling defense by making a swap at defensive coordinator. Elijah Robinson left the program, and was replaced by Toledo DC Vince Kehres. Deslauriers said that the two clicked immediately.

"I think his scheme is where he differentiates himself. He wants to keep things so that the linebackers are comfortable, and everyone around is comfortable. Bringing this mentality puts everyone on the field more in control and we can play faster. That’s really helped me along the way."

Deslauriers is part of a core returning group of players that is expected to set the tone. Though he's just a sophomore, he believes that he is ready for the challenge and has been called upon by Brown to be the connection with the new players and staff.

"We had to do our part of the job. As a leadership group, we had to set a standard and show everyone how it was going to be like this year. Show the transfer who came here from other institutions how we do things in order to win. I think there was an important conversation we had as a leadership group with coach Fran to be on the same page about that. It’s important for him for the connections, players toward players, and players toward other coaches, so when he brings in a new coach, we can have that connection, so everyone can trust him. "

Deslauriers believes SU is in for a big year

That's resulted in a quiet confidence as Deslauriers and the rest of the Syracuse program works to show they are a better team than the ACC prognosticators have pegged them as. Last week, Syracuse was picked 14th out of the 18-team league.

"Being here last year and being here this year, we’re 10 steps ahead. I see everyone working and there’s no complaining. It’s really just work, work, work. And after that we’ll see what comes out of it. But I think we’re mentally ready. We’re physically there. And we’ll be at our highest level when our season starts."

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