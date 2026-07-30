Syracuse football now on the clock to prove it is a better team than the media predicts

A media member with a sense of humor, we guess, gave Stanford a first place vote in Tuesday's release of the predicted order of finish polling of some 188 total voters. Otherwise, the Cardinal was picked to finish dead last in the 17 team conference, with last season's national runners-up Miami the easy pick as the top preseason team in the ACC.

Not one media member offered Syracuse any such "respect" in the voting, but then again an eight game losing streak to end last season and finishing in the basement after falling at home to one-win Boston College in the finale, was not much to go on, even with Stee Angeli's return, thinking ahead about 2026.

Tuned out, but also tuned in

There was a common theme two weeks ago when the Syracuse contingent at ACC Kickoff was asked about the upcoming season and the likely not so lofty predictions to come.

Angeli, Antoine Deslauriers and Demetres Samuel Jr. all admitted there was sort of a "chip on the shoulder" mentality over lack of respect, while also trying to shut out the outside negative voices.

At the same time, all three players and head coach Fran Brown are well aware as was he case in 2024, and through four games last season, the only way to change opinions is to win games.

"We have heard all the noise, but not we're not going back on past performance," Samuel said in Charlotte. "One thing we don't really care about is the media (opinions). We know (out schedule), we know the ACC teams we are going to play, we will see at the end of the day (season), where things stand."

Likewise, Angeli has had so many other items on his list recovering from his season-ending Achilles heel injury, that has him on track to pick up where he left off last season, to be spending too much time thinking about how many wins other people think he can help produce this season.

"It's a little fuel to the fire, but personally I don't get too caught up in all the media stuff," Angeli said repeating a mantra the leadership group within the locker room has extended to all the team.

"it's part of the job, it's part of the business, but if you can use that to help you (tune out the negative), then I think that's great."

Side note: Samuel's defensive secondary teammate Chris Peal, was named by the media to the All-ACC preseason team on Wednesday, which consists of only one preseason team, unlike the postseason all-conference honors which is three teams plus honorable mention. .

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