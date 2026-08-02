Syracuse Football has impressive depth at key position

The linebacker group is one of Syracuse’s best groups. The room is loaded with some talent to disrupt opposing offenses and it could help SU impress.

At the head of the group, Antoine Deslauriers figures to build off a stellar freshman season in 2025.

With the addition of defensive coordinator Vince Kehres from Toledo, SU also got former Rockets linebacker Chris D’Appolonia. He brings strong experience to the room and an understanding of the playbook Kehres has.

Kehres started forming relationships with all of the players in his early stages at SU, too, Deslauriers said this spring .

Aside from the two leaders, a returning Gary Bryant and David Omopariola will have a chance to wreak havoc too. Then additions like Keyshawn Johnson could be exciting too.

Here is a breakdown of the room, from projected starters to bench players.

Projected Starters

Antoine Deslauriers

There is not much about Deslauriers Syracuse fans don’t already know. But some readers might by not be SU fans so here’s the briefing.

He played in every game as a true freshman last season at inside linebacker and was tied for the team lead in total tackles with 60. He can also get out in coverage and recorded two pass breakups last season.

He was named a freshman All-American in 2025.

Chris D’Appolonia

This is a new name to know. By way of Toledo, D’Appolonia will be commanding the defense behind the seems or on the field. He has two years of eligibility left.

In 2025, he posted a career high 68 tackles, four passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble.

He considered several schools out of the transfer portal, picking SU over UConn among others.

Gary Bryant III

Bryant was a steady and productive fixture next to Deslauriers last season. In his first season at SU in 2025, he matched Deslauriers with 60 tackles.

The former South Dakota player added four tackles for loss. He should get a healthy dosage of playing time if he is out-battled for a starting role.

David Omopariola

This is one player that could be on a breakthrough watchlist. He is a likable player around the locker room and has the tools to shine.

Last season he recorded 32 tackles and a team-high 8.5 tackles for loss.

Projected Bench Players

Keyshawn Johnson

Johnson arrived at SU with one year of eligibility remaining this year. He i a former FCS All-American. The edge rusher has played at UT Martin and Grambling State. Over his career he has had more than 100 tackles and 22 sacks. He could make a good attempt at being a starter at some point.

Jamie Tremble

Tremble posted impressive numbers for the Orange last season. He played in 12 games and ranked among team leaders with three sacks.

He could also be on breakout watch.

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

The redshirt junior is coming off a 2025 season in which he had 10 total tackles and one tackle for loss. He played in every game last season and had a career-best three tackle performance against Georgia Tech. With his experience, he projects as a rotation bench piece.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.