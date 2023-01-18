Devaughn Cooper 2022 Season Highlights

Devaughn Cooper was one of Syracuse football's most reliable pass catchers during the 2022 campaign. He finished with 29 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Highlights of his season are in the video above.

Cooper was one of the more interesting stories in college football. Syracuse was Cooper's third team and this past season was the seventh in which he caught a pass. An uncommon accomplishment to be sure.

As a high school prospect, Cooper was one of the most coveted wide receivers in the West during the 2016 recruiting cycle out of Narbonne High School in California. He even officially visited Syracuse, and several other schools, before ultimately signing with Arizona.

After earning playing time as a true freshman, he suffered a season ending injury. In 2017 and 2018, Cooper played in 19 games combined. He would transfer out of Arizona the following offseason, landing at UTEP. Cooper would spend two seasons at UTEP, appearing in 12 games, before electing to leave that program.

Cooper transferred to Syracuse prior to the 2021 season originally as a walk-on. He would earn a scholarship early in training camp and appeared in 11 games that year. Cooper earned a starting spot for the 2022 season and played in all 13 Orange games.

