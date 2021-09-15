Dino Babers Waiting for Covid-19 Test Results After Close Contact With Covid Positive Individual

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers is waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test after coming in close contact with an individual who tested positive, according to CNY Central's Tommy Sladek. Syracuse Athletics provided a statement to Syracuse.com as follows:

"Coach Dino Babers was informed last night that someone with whom he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Babers is following all University protocols and CDC public health guidance, including undergoing an immediate PCR test first thing this morning. Coach has not experienced any symptoms and will continue wearing a mask and following all public healthy guidelines pending the outcome of his COVID test."

Who that individual is that tested positive remains unclear. If he tests positive, there could be potential contact tracing beyond that given his proximity to other coaches and players in practice. Syracuse hosted Rutgers on Saturday with fans in the Carrier Dome for the first time since the 2019 season. All fans and media were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the game.

The ACC released an updated COVID game rescheduling policy in August. It stated the following:

In the sports of football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball: