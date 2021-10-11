    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Babers Talks About Hosting Clemson, Loss Against Wake Forest

    Syracuse's Head Coach Looks Ahead to Hosting Clemson on Friday Night
    Author:

    After two tough ACC losses for the Orange, they will host Clemson on Friday Night. This is the first time since becoming conference opponents in the ACC back in 2013 where both Syracuse and Clemson are unranked.

    Last time Syracuse beat Clemson was in Baber's second season as the head coach back in 2017. Syracuse kicker Cole Murphy kicked a tie breaking field goal to give Syracuse the win 27-24 and stunned #2 ranked team in the country. 

    Syracuse hopes to get their first conference win against Clemson this Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

