Dom Foster to Enter Transfer Portal in December

Syracuse freshman Dom Foster is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Foster was suspended during training camp for violation of team rules.

"First I would like to thank God & Syracuse for giving me the opportunity to do what I love the most," Foster wrote in a Twitter post. "I've made many great relationships during my time at SU that will last a life time (sic). After a deep conversation with my family I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal in December. I've used this season as a redshirt year & will have 4 years of eligibility remaining."

Foster came to Syracuse as part of its 2022 recruiting class. He originally started out as a defensive back, but asked to move to receiver during training camp. The coaching staff obliged and he impressed with his ball skills, athleticism and route running. However, that took a turn as one week before the start of the season he was suspended.

The 5-11, 166 pounder signed with the Orange out of Warren G. Harding High School in Ohio over offers from Boston College, Virginia and Wake Forest, among others. While he was recruited primarily as a defensive back by Syracuse, Foster did excel as a receiver in high school.

