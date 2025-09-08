2027 OL Dominic Black ‘extremely excited’ for Syracuse offer
2027 offensive lineman Dominic Black's recruitment is starting to take off.
The Madison (OH) Tri-Village High athlete received his first offer from Miami (OH) in June, and since then, he's piled on offers from Columbia, Harvard, Liberty and Ohio.
One of his most recent offers comes from Syracuse, and it was a milestone for him as his first Power 4 offer.
Black raves about the Syracuse offer
"I was extremely excited when Syracuse called," Black said to The Juice Online. "It is my first Power 4 offer so it will always be special. Knowing that Syracuse competes in the ACC means I would get to play against some of the best programs in the country."
The offer came from Syracuse assistant Charles Watkins.
"Coach Watkins is a great coach," Black said. "We’re in pretty consistent communication which is what I like when looking at colleges. Knowing some of his previous roles and teams he’s worked with, it thrills me to have these kinds of conversations with him."
Black describes his conversation with the SU staff
Aside from the offer, they spoke about Black's potential and what Syracuse has to offer with development both on and off the field.
"Coach Watkins introduced me to most of the staff and we talked about my season so far," Black said. "After that I talked with head coach Fran Brown and they really like my skill set. They think I am one of the most underrated players in the country which speaks volumes of how they view me."
They also discussed the culture at Syracuse with D.A.R.T. (Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, Tough) and the rich history of the program.
Black talks about his overall recruitment
That left Black with a great impression of the Orange.
"I think overall Syracuse has a great program," Black said. "They are consistently producing great football. They have great culture and I can’t wait to see it when I go for a game."
Black said that Syracuse is standing out to him at the moment. He added other schools into that list.
"There are also schools like WVU, Indiana, and Maryland that I’ve been in contact with regularly," Black said.
He said the main things he's looking for in a college include reaching his full potential on and off the field. Black also wants to look for an opportunity where he can see the field early in his career, and whether the offensive playing style fits his skill set.
Black's style of play
Ultimately, he wants to attend a school that feels like a brotherhood with him.
As for the gridiron, he describes himself as an agile offensive lineman.
"I am consistently working on my speed and explosiveness which translates straight to the field," Black said. "I take pride in having zero sacks in the last two years. My main goal when playing is to keep my QB protected."
