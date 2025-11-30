Ohio LB reacts to Syracuse visit: ‘It went really well'
Syracuse hosted 2027 Macedonia (OH) Nordonia High ATH Karsen Fisher for the first time during Saturday’s matchup against Boston College, and Fisher left with a better impression of SU than when he arrived.
"Visit went really well,” Fisher said to The Juice Online. "I could 100% see myself going there, loved the atmosphere and the stadium.”
The Orange ultimately lost, 34-12, to the Eagles, though the game was tied at 6 at halftime and was competitive into the second half.
Fisher recaps his conversation with Watkins
Fisher has been in touch with Syracuse assistant coach Charles Watkins ahead of the trip, and the two got to meet each other in person.
“Talked to Coach Watkins for a good 5-10 minutes,” Fisher said. "I personally think coach Watkins is a really cool dude and the rest of the staff seemed really chill.”
The two spoke about the ACC in general and what Syracuse is trying to build under head coach Fran Brown.
Brown’s stated goal is competing for ACC and National Championships in the near future. Though Syracuse started 3-1 on the season, injures took hold and they lost their remaining eight games.
Fisher believes SU will rebound in 2026
But Brown stated after the game he is optimistic SU will be far more competitive next season, and Fisher shares that view.
"Wish I could’ve see them win, but I’ll make them successful if they take the chance on me so I’m not too worried,” Fisher said. “Although the record doesn’t show I see the vision and I see what they’re building and I’d love to be a part of it.”
It all left Fisher—who is also hearing from Kentucky, Ohio, Temple, Bowling Green, Maryland and Kent State, among others—with a positive impression of the Orange.
"I think they’re a good program on a down year with a bunch of good ACC competition,” Fisher said.
Fisher is an impressive two-way player
Fisher led his Knights team to an 8-4 record, appearing as a tight end and linebacker. On defense, he finished with 103.5 tackles and 17 TFLs.
On offense, he had 681 total yards.
"My season was better than last year,” Fisher said. "I think I’m a downhill LB who will meet you in the gap and make you feel my hit, but I can also play the box really well."
