Dwight Freeney Selected to College Football Hall of Fame

The former Syracuse football star is among the best defensive linemen in history.

One of the best defensive linemen in Syracuse and college football history is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Dwight Freeney is among the 18 players and four coaches in the hall of fame 2023 class. Freeney set the single season sack record with 17.5 in 2001 (currently ranks third) and still is number one in NCAA history in sacks per game (1.61). 

Freeney also set the Big East single game sack record with 4.5 against Virginia Tech in 2000, was a First Team All American in 2001 and was a finalist for the Bednarik, Lombardi and Nagurski awards during his senior season. He will become the 10th Syracuse player to be inducted. Freeney is also a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

Also included in the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class are: Eric Berry (Tennessee), Michael Bishop (Kansas State), Reggie Bush (USC), Freeney, Robert Gallery (Iowa), LaMichael James (Oregon), Derrick Johnson (Texas), Bill Kollar (Montana State), Luke Kuechly (Boston College), Jeremy Maclin (Missouri), Terance Mathis (New Mexico), Bryant McKinnie (Miami), Corey Moore (Virginia Tech), Michael Stonebreaker (Notre Dame), Tim Tebow (Florida), Troy Vincent (Wisconsin), Brian Westbrook (Villanova) and DeAngelo Williams (Memphis) as its player inductees. Monte Carter (Lakeland/Shepherd), Paul Johnson (Georgia Southern/Navy/Georgia Tech), Roy Kramer (Central Michigan) and Mark Richt (Georgia/Miami) are the coach inductees.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

