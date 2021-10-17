Ed Orgeron Reaches Separation Agreement with LSU

The former Syracuse assistant will be back on the coaching market after the season.

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron has reached a separation agreement with the school, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

"#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement," Dellenger tweeted. "He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all."

Orgeron has always been known as an elite recruiter. But that did not lead to success as a head coach prior to his stint at LSU. He was fired after three seasons at Ole Miss after compiling a 10-27 record. As interim coach at USC, he went 6-2 before the program elected to go in another direction for its permanent replacement.

As the interim coach at LSU, he again went 6-2 before getting the permanent job in 2017. In 2019, he helped lead the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the National Championship in one of the greatest single seasons in college football history. However, the Tigers are just 9-8 since then.

Orgeron was the Syracuse defensive line coach from 1995 to 1997. He has been linked to the Syracuse job in the past. He expressed interest in the Orange job when it became vacant following the firing of Scott Shafer.

""First of all, my days at Syracuse were fantastic," Orgeron said via Syracuse.com back in 2015. "I learned a lot under Coach (Paul) Pasqualoni. I know Coach (Dick) MacPherson and a lot of ex-players and a lot of players who are there now.

"I have a lot of respect for Syracuse. Great private school, great education, great tradition. So, obviously, my interest would be very high. I'd be highly interested in getting that job. I think it would be a wonderful opportunity to go back there."