Eric Dungey Drafted by XFL’s DC Defenders

Former Syracuse star quarterback Eric Dungey has been drafted into the XFL. The professional football league announced its teams drafted quarterbacks on Tuesday, and the DC Defenders picked Dungey. The XFL season is slated to begin in February 2023.

“We are very excited to add Eric as a true dual threat for the Defenders,” head coach Reggie Barlow said. “Eric has the ability to affect the game not just with his arm, but with his mobility and running ability, which gives us even more options on offense.”

Eric Dungey is Syracuse's all-time leader in career passing yards, second in completions and third in touchdown passes. He is one of the most productive quarterbacks in Orange history. Forced into action as a true freshman when veteran Terell Hunt got hurt, Dungey played with grit, toughness and determination.

He helped lead Syracuse to an upset over defending the defending national champion Clemson Tigers in the Dome in 2017. Dungey then led the Orange to a 10 win 2018 season capped by a Camping World Bowl win over West Virginia. Syracuse finished that season 10-3 and ranked 15th in the country in the final polls.

Dungey then had shot in the NFL with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, but was unable to make a roster.

