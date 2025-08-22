ESPN's Adelson predicts bowl game for Syracuse in 2025
Syracuse football faces one of the toughest schedules in college football this year, and few are expecting SU to replicate the same success they had last year.
Even getting to a bowl game could be a perilous task for SU, but ESPN’s Andrea Adelson believes that despite the difficult schedule and the loss of a significant amount of talent—including quarterback Kyle McCord, now with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles—the Orange are still in for a successful upcoming season.
She sounded off on Syracuse football and the rest of the ACC in today’s Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by On SI and Bleav.
Adelson high on the culture that Fran Brown has built
“The foundation that Fran Brown has laid, the culture that he's laid, his quest to bring a championship back to Syracuse, it is infectious,” Adelson said. "I think that is translated across the board to the entire program. He's got players there who have an understanding of what it takes to not just win, but play the way Fran Brown wants them to play.”
And though the Orange has had significant roster turnover, one place where they haven’t lost much is the coaching staff. Both offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon and defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson are returning, as are many of the position coaches.
Adelson said that was key for consistency. And though McCord is off to the NFL, Syracuse landed Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli in the offseason, and he is set to take over as the team’s starting quarterback heading into its season opener against Tennessee.
Adelson makes her prediciton for the Orange
“(Angeli) may not the same starting experience as Kyle McCord, but I think he fits this offense and what they like to do,” Adelson said.
That all led to her bold prediction for Syracuse.
"I'm going to say yes, this is a bowl team.” Adelson said. “This is a team that's going to continue in the right direction under Fran Brown.”
Adelson also goes in-depth into the rest of the ACC. While Clemson was selected to be the top team in the ACC, they will face some significant challengers.
“Miami is a team that is among the most talented in the conference right behind Clemson,” Adelson said. "SMU brings back a lot of guys from their team, including their quarterback. I like Louisville as well.”
