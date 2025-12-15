2029 Massachusetts quarterback talks Syracuse: ‘Love those guys'

2029 quarterback Hudson Garrity is coming off an incredibly impressive freshman season.

The Braintree (MA) Archbishop Williams High signal caller is coming off a fall where he threw for 2,384 yards through the air while rushing for 407 more yards on the ground to go with 41 touchdowns. He was named a First-Team Catholic Central League selection and eight time as the Boston Globe player of the week.

Garrity attributed his success to his pre-snap recognition and his processing speed.

"Lot of teams were trying to disguise coverage and I felt like as the season went on, I was able to take advantage of that and create some explosive plays,” Garrity said to The Juice Online. "Definitely an area I want to continue to work at for sure. It’s like chess. It’s fun.”

Garrity discusses September visit to SU

Garrity has started hearing from colleges, with Syracuse being the first Power 4 school to offer him in April. He took a closer look at Central New York when he came up for SU’s game against Duke.

"Tough game,” Garrity said. “But I was really impressed with how no one on the team pointed fingers. They were just focused on doing the things they need to fix to win.”

The trip also allowed him to spend more time with the coaching staff. Though he interacted with many of them, he spent the most time with coaches Mike Gillespie and Stack Williams.

"Love those guys,” Garrity said. “Great to be around. Spent some time with coach Fran Brown who is all business which I love. He demands excellence but he definitely cares for his players. He is the man.”

Garrity gets to know Angeli

On top of speaking the coaches, he also got a chance to catch up with quarterback Steve Angeli. He only played four games this season after getting hurt against Clemson, but at the time of his injury, he was leading the NCAA in passing yards.

"I spent a bunch of time with Steve on the field pre-game,” Garrity said. "He shared a lot of great advice. I admire his play style and mindset. He is a dude for sure. Can’t wait to see him back out there.”

When he does return, Syracuse will become instantly more competitive. They were 3-1 with him as the starting quarterback in 2025, but 0-8 without him.

Garrity knows that better things are around the corner for the Orange.

“100 percent (they can bounce back next year),” Garrity said. "They are crazy motivated to fix it and with Steve back they are going to make a run for sure. Next year they are going to roll and they got some crazy talent coming in."

Garrity discusses SU offer

Garrity received his first offer from Massachusetts in October 2024, and in April, he received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse.

"I was definitely fired up," Garrity said. "It was both confirmation of my talent and incredibly motivating. Now I need to work harder to prove the coaches right."

The offer came after his first visit to Central New York for spring practice.

"The visit was amazing," Garrity said. "The culture is incredible it felt like a family. A very, very competitive family."

That is how he views himself as well.

"First and foremost I pride myself on being a great leader that is a dynamic playmaker who is extremely accurate and can expose a defense with my legs and athleticism," Garrity said. "I love the work it takes to be great and that is what Syracuse football is all about."

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.