Experience over uncertainty shapes starting QB choice for Syracuse coach Fran Brown
After anointing Collins as the starting quarterback April 7 at the conclusion of spring practice, Brown convinced Angeli (New Jersey native) to consider Syracuse as a transfer landing spot from Notre Dame. Angeli had battled expected first-teamer CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey for the Irish's starting job, and did not see much opportunity to get on the field, minus unexpected injuries,
Enamored with Angeli's overall experience, especially under pressure in last year's CFP semifinal win over Penn State, Brown went with his comfort factor to replace Kyle McCord out of the gate versus a tough SEC opponent. The story was first reported by ESPN, and later confirmed by Syracuse athletics.
Coaches are always looking to add talent in the transfer portal era
Remember that Collins battled the likes of Michael Johnson Jr. and Jakhari Williams in spring practice to win the job (causing Johnson to transfer in May to Akron), and Brown cited his progress as a team leader both by example, and the confidence shown by his teammates.
Collins was also selected as one of four Orange players to talk about the 2025 season at July's ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte, where he graciously answered the repeated questions posed to him about the then-upcoming competition with Angeli for the stating spot.
When Brown saw that Angeli, unhappy about how the three-way battle for the Irish's starting QB job was playing out for his chances of playing time, was looking for a new place to play - immediately, he made his pitch.
"Come play for me, and you'll have a chance to win the starting job in preseason camp," had to sound pretty appealing, and fair enough, to Angeli as he selected SU and sized up his battle with Collins.
Putting immediate pressure on Collins to back up his April proclamation of being the starter, there is no doubt Brown internally hoped Collins would step up and separate himself in fending off Angeli's challenge. That would give Brown the luxury of a back-up with CFP experience in an elimination game, while his starter, with only 12 career college completions in parts of seven games, developed in real time.
When that separation did not happen in camp, and the race was "too close to call" as late as last week, it did not come as a surprise that Brown, eager to turn those who pick against him wrong, went with a more well-known factor at quarterback against a Tennessee team preseason picked ninth in the 16-team SEC.
The new look Syracuse offense opens up against the Volunteers
With under two weeks until the Aflac Kickoff opener against UT on August 30 (12:00 p.m. ET / ABC), the coaching staff can begin to implement the game plan with Angeli, who's completed 72% of his career passes (58-of-80) for 772 yards and 10 TDs in 21 games with the Fighting Irish.
An early guess here is that Texas transfer WR Johntay Cook quickly becomes a favorite Angeli target, defenses permitting, along with leading yardage returnee Darrell Gill Jr. among that talented WR group.
It will also be interesting to see the use of tight end Dan Villari and running back Will Nixon in the passing game, and Angeli handing off to Yasin Willis in a rushing attack behind a revamped offensive line.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Want more Syracuse coveage? Be sure to follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.