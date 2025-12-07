Garden State two-way lineman reacts to recent Syracuse visit

2027 lineman Anthony Gerald has gotten to know Syracuse well over the past year.

He was up in March for spring practice, and returned for Franchise Camp in June. His latest trip to Central New York was for Syracuse’s season finale against Boston College at the end of November.

The Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph’s Regional two-way lineman said that the visit went ‘great.’

Gerald recaps his Syracuse visit

“I had a good time there,” Gerald said. "My top highlights were the facilities. I think recovery and bonding with teammates are very important. Syracuse does a great job at providing that.”

Gerald also had a chance to catch up with the coaching staff. Among the coaches he spoke with the most was EDGE coach Nick Williams.

"We talked about our favorite pass rush moves, and how I am as a player,” Gerald said. "I think Syracuse is special compared to my other visits. The coaches have a good relationship with players and engage with the recruits as well.”

Gerald is confident SU will bounce back in 2026

It was a struggle for Syracuse in 2025. They were 3-1 after an upset win over Clemson, which was SU’s first ever win in Death Valley.

But they lost starting quarterback Steve Angeli to injury, and none of the quarterbacks that replaced him could fill his outstanding offensive production. The Orange didn’t win a game after that.

Still, Gerald is confident that this year was an anomaly for head coach Fran Brown.

"I think Syracuse can rebound next year,” Gerald said. "They did it last year so they can do it again.”

Gerald's team has an incredible season

St. Joseph’s regional is one of the elite teams in the country. They finished 10-2 on the season, winning the NJSIAA State Championship after a dramatic victory over fellow powerhouse Don Bosco Prep.

"The season went great for me,” Gerald said. "I played DT until the end of the regular season and suddenly had to play LG. It was a big change but I overcame it.”

He says that his style of play is to be as physical as possible.

"I am able to come at you with surprising speed for my size and power to knock them down,” Gerald said. "I prefer defense because I can see the ball and it’s fun beating someone and making tackles."

