Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss to NC State

1. Third Down Remains a Major Issue

Syracuse has struggled on third down on both sides of the ball all season. While there was some improvement from the offense against NC State, the defense still had major issues. The offense finished 8-20 on third downs, a respectable, albeit not great, afternoon. The Orange defense, however, allowed NC State to convert eight of its 13 third downs including seven of the first 10. This was not a result of the Wolfpack having short yardage situations. NC State had conversions on third and 19, 22, 15, 19 (again), and a few more of eight to ten yards. The defense has to get off the field more often in those situations. At least three of those led to touchdowns. In a close game, that is the difference between winning and losing.

2. Harris Drop Seemed to Turn Momentum

Syracuse took a lead into halftime and maintained that lead the entire third quarter. After NC State trimmed the lead to 29-27 with 2:22 left in the third quarter, Syracuse took a shot on first down on the ensuing possession. Rex Culpepper went deep to Taj Harris, who had a step on the corner. The ball was perfectly placed but Harris dropped the ball. Instead of Syracuse keeping momentum and having first down inside the NC State 35 in prime position to add to their lead, Syracuse went three out. NC State would take the lead on their next possession and never look back. You could almost feel the momentum shift after that drop. Those are plays that you have to make. Harris had a terrific game with a career high 13 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. But that drop was brutal.

3. Better Pass Protection

Syracuse did not give up a sack until late in the fourth quarter. The first was a play when Culpepper scrambled and walked out of bounds instead of throwing it away. Not a traditional sack, but counts as one in the box score. That was a play where coverage was solid down field, and Culpepper should have thrown it away. The second was the second to last play of the game, when Culpepper scrambles for what seemed to be forever before taking the sack instead of throwing it away. The point is, neither situation was one where the offensive line was beat badly that pressure was on Culpepper immediately and he was taken down. With the flack the offensive line has taken this season, it is important to be fair and give them kudos for a solid performance. They did well in pass protection in this one.

4. The Defense is Good Enough Now and Will Get Better

Syracuse forced two more turnovers in this game and remains number one in the nation with 22. They got after the quarterback with six sacks and a safety. They held NC State to just 2.2 yards per carry on the ground. It was a solid defensive effort everywhere except that dreaded third down. But remember, the back eight is so young. Syracuse is starting six freshmen, a sophomore and a junior. They will all be back next season and should continue to grow in their knowledge of the system. The 3-3-5 is working. It is causing problems for opposing offenses. There are things to work on, and areas to improve, but it deserves a lot of credit this season. Especially considering how much the offense has put them on the field, and that there was not the same spring and offseason preparation that there would be in a normal year.

5. Slot Corner Should be Major Offseason Focus

One area where the defense has struggled for the last several games is covering the slot receiver. Trill Williams had been one of the better defensive backs in the ACC in that area, and Syracuse has really missed him since he went out with an injury and subsequently opted out. Teams are focused on exploiting that weakness and NC State took full advantage. Their slot receiver, Thayer Thomas, had nine catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns as he torched the Orange. The outside receivers were held in check for the most part, but it Thomas, and even tight end Cary Angeline, who lined up in the slot quite a bit, who hurt Syracuse. Angeline had 88 yards on 5 receptions. This is an area Syracuse must improve in the offseason either through player development or hitting the transfer portal.