Florida State Blows Out Syracuse in Dome Finale

The downward spiral of the 2022 season continued for Syracuse Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome finale. No. 23 Florida State came to the Dome and dominated the Orange from start to finish for a 38-3 victory. The loss is Syracuse's fourth straight after starting 6-0, which feels like it took place in a completely different season. Next up for SU is a matchup at Wake Forest on Saturday, November 19th.

Garrett Shrader got the start at quarterback for Syracuse, his first action since the first half of the Notre Dame game as he battled with an unspecified injury. That did not spark the offense, however, as SU managed just three points and 61 total yards in the first half. Shrader still did not look healthy and was not nearly as mobile as he was early in the season.

Florida State asserted its dominance right from the start, forcing the Orange into a three and out on its first possession. The Seminoles then easily marched down the field for an easy touchdown to take an early lead. FSU cruised from there.

The only glimmer of hope Syracuse had was after Derek McDonald forced a fumble in the second quarter that was recovered by Justin Barron at the FSU 23 yard line. Trailing 14-3 at the time, it give the offense excellent field position with a chance to score and gain some momentum. Syracuse would lose 12 yards on the next three plays, and Andre Szmyt missed a long field goal in a sequence that would exemplify the night.

Florida State came in boasting the ACC's top rushing attack and ran for well over 200 against the Orange led by Trey Benson's 163 on just 18 attempts. Quarterback Jordan Travis torched Syracuse with three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. He also completed 21 of his 23 passing attempts.

Sean Tucker managed just 52 yards on 14 carries. He had a few nice runs, but also had more called back due to penalties. Shrader was just 6-17 passing with an interception. Syracuse only managed 160 yards of total offense on the night.

