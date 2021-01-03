WATCH: Highlights of Floyd Little with the Denver Broncos

Floyd Little was one of the best running backs in college and NFL history. The Syracuse and Denver Broncos' legend passed away on Friday, his son announced Saturday, after a long battle with cancer. You can watch highlights of Little's professional career in the video above.

Statements from those remembering Floyd Little:

Statement from Dino Babers via Syracuse Athletics: ""Floyd's legacy as a hall of famer, pro and college, on the gridiron, is just as strong off the gridiron with the things he has done in the community and the way he has affected people and their lives. He is the type of person you just cannot forget. His smile is contagious. His knowledge is power. The advice that this man gave you was just a godsend.

"There are numerous fond memories of Floyd, but one that I appreciate the most is during the weekend of a Spring game, Floyd came back to Syracuse with his teammates, Larry Csonka and Tom Coughlin. They invited me to dinner with them. I watched the teammates rib each other, talk about one another and love each other. It was something I will never forget. I really do appreciate being a part of knowing exactly how close the Syracuse family is and how those three men loved each other and were pulling for each other, not only in everything they have done in football, but all their endeavors in life."

Statement from Mike Tirico via Syracuse Athletics: "Born on the 4th of July, Floyd was an All-American in every way. On and off the field he represented the finest of Syracuse. From cementing the legacy of the number 44 to his Hall of Fame pro football career, he was truly one of the greats. But, for so many of us those football accomplishments stand secondary to Floyd the person. Every second around him was a treat. Floyd always had a way of making you feel like the most important person in the room. He loved his school and any of us who were part of the Orange family. I am forever grateful to have been friends with a man who for me was the true definition of a legend."

Statement from John Wildhack via Syracuse Athletics: "Floyd Little is a Syracuse treasure. The legacy that he leaves here is so much more than just one who wore #44, was an All-American, was in the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Floyd's legacy is that he was a wonderful, wonderful person. He treated everyone with genuine care and respect and was always there for people. His impact as a person is those who he impacted. He was always willing to share his time, his wisdom, his support. His passion for Syracuse University – not just Syracuse Athletics, but the entire University – was inspiring to all of us. It is a legacy that will last forever and will never be replaced. He is someone who leaves a legacy of pure class in every single respect. There was only one Floyd Little and there will never be another one like him."

Statement from President Elect Joe Biden: "He was full of character, decency, and integrity. He was always gracious with his time with fans - parents and grandparents who wanted to introduce their child and grandchildren to a genuine role model.

"I was one of them. My family got to know Floyd. We'd call each other after Syracuse games and to check in on one another. I remember our call when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the joy in his voice. And I remember the more recent call when he shared his cancer diagnosis, and how fearless he was in his conviction to fight it. As with everything else he did in life, Floyd lived to the very end with grit and heart, and love for his family and faith in God.

"I will miss my friend. He was a good man. The entire Biden family sends our love to DeBorah and the entire Little family."