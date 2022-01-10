Former Syracuse Players in the NFL Playoffs

The Orange has several players on teams competing for the Super Bowl.

The NFL Playoffs are set and Syracuse football has several players that will be participating. Here is a full list of former Orange players that are on teams in the playoffs, listed by team.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Chandler Jones - Edge: Jones is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and starts at outside linebacker for the Cardinals. He recorded 10.5 sacks and forced six fumbles during the 2021 season.

Koda Martin - Offensive Lineman: Martin is on the Cardinals' practice squad. He has been active at different parts of the year, and saw the field in two games.

Justin Pugh - Offensive Lineman: Pugh starts at guard for the Cardinals. He helps block the interior for one of the better offenses in the NFL.

Cardinals first opponent: at Los Angeles Rams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Chris Slayton - Defensive Tackle: Slayton is on the 49ers practice squad and has not seen the field this season.

49ers first opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Sterling Hofrichter - Punter: Hofricther was signed by the Bucs earlier this season when they needed a punter. He first joined the practice squad before getting called up to the active roster. Hofrichter punted in two games at the end of the regular season.

Buccaneers first opponent: vs Philadelphia Eagles

MISSED THE PLAYOFFS

Cody Conway: Practice squad offensive lineman for the Denver Broncos.

Ifeatu Melifonwu: Starting cornerback for the Detroit Lions.

Zaire Franklin: Starting linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts.

Andre Cisco: Backup strong safety for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trill Williams: Reserve cornerback for the Miami Dolphins.

Trishton Jackson: Practice squad wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings.

Riley Dixon: Starting punter for the New York Giants.

Alton Robinson: Backup edge for the Seattle Seahawks.