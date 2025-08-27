Former Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord learning early lesson about business in the NFL
In the space of four months, the one year SU passing star went from the excitement of being drafted by his hometown NFL team, to quickly understanding the need to develop and grow as a professional quarterback to have a career in the game. After failing to make the 53-player roster, the Eagles were eager to retain the South Jersey native after his record-setting campaign for the Orange.
The Birds announced Wednesday McCord as one of 14 players (limit is 17) they have signed to their practice squad eight days before the season opener at home vs. Dallas.
From winning the preseason finale to waiting out the NFL waiver wire
Throughout the Eagles training camp, some media members who cover the team regularly told us that McCord simply did not look ready yet for the speed of pro players, and was relegated to mostly taking reps with the third team offense while competing for the No. 3 QB spot.
Following an 8-of-16 for 147 passing yards performance in the team's second preseason game Aug. 16 at home versus Cleveland, while having to avoid a persistent pass rush playing behind a patchwork offensive line, McCord got all the snaps in the preseason finale Aug. 22 at MetLife Stadium against the Jets.
His stat line of 15-for-35 for 136 yards in the air was workmanlike if nothing else, but he threw a bad pick on a deep pass in the second half and no doubt left the front office brass thinking of what to do next on the bus ride back down the turnpike to Philly.
"The hardest part for us is trying to balance the development of young players who we like and doing whatever we can to go out and defend our title going forward," Eagles General Manger Howie Roseman said this week at the team facilities. This came after Roseman, one of the best roster creators in the business for the defending Super Bowl champions, traded for three-year veteran QB Sam Howell from Minnesota Monday, instantly transforming the team's QB room in the process.
Simply put, Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni wanted and needed a more experienced solution to be the team's No. 3 QB behind Jalen Hurts and a currently injured Tanner McKee.
"We just thought it was an opportunity to improve in the short term the quarterback position," Roseman added. "For us, having those three guys as we start the season (at home versus Dallas next Thursday night Sept. 4), with the experience they have in that room, we felt like it was in the best interest of the team for this season."
Think graduate school for professional quarterbacks
With the die cast by the always maneuvering Roseman, clearing waivers now means the next pro chapter for McCord after his phenomenal one season at the 'Cuse. He gets to get paid to play the game he grew up loving across the river in South Jersey, while simultaneously helping the roster players prepare each week over the rugged 17 game schedule as defending champions.
What a learning experience that opportunity will provide McCord towards his own development. On a daily basis he will get to work alongside teammates and coaches within an organization possessing a championship pedigree.
"I think he did some good things and promising things through camp," Sirianni said this week of McCord. "Obviously, we liked him enough to draft him to this football team."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Chat about this story on our message board, Cuse Classified!