Eagles OC Kevin Patullo Speaks Out on Fans Egging His House After Loss to Bears
Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, speaking to the media for the first time since his house was vandalized following a Week 13 loss to the Bears, said fans went too far in taking out their frustrations and criticisms.
“...Unfortunately it happened,” Patullo said. “I've been here for five years now and it's been awesome. This is such a unique place to coach and play. It's very special. We've been to two NFC championship games. We've won at Lincoln Financial [Field], a Super Bowl. The parade—it's just an amazing atmosphere to be a coach and player. And as coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism.
“And so it's perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what's going on, how to fix it, what we're going to do going forward. And we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously crosses the line. And so that happened. And at this point, we just got to move on..."
Multiple videos circulated on social media showing people appearing to throw objects at Patullo's house. Several people online suggested the objects could be rocks, but the Moorestown Police Department confirmed the objects were eggs, and an investigation into the incident was still ongoing as of Monday.
Eagles fans restless as offense's struggles continue vs. Bears.
The Eagles, possessing a roster with some of the most talented offensive players in the NFL, have underachieved under Patullo, a first-year offensive coordinator, as the unit ranks just 24th in total yards and 19th in points per game. The unit reached rock bottom in a stretch of four quarters between the second half of a Week 12 collapse against the Cowboys and a touchdown-less first half in the loss to the Bears. The Eagles were loudly booed by the fans at Lincoln Financial Field throughout the first half and again as they jogged off the field towards the locker room at halftime.
During the halftime show, Amazon Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman suggested that Eagles coach Nick Sirianni “find a new offensive coordinator” in his pointed commentary about Philadelphia.
The Eagles went on to find the end zone twice in the second half but failed to get into a rhythm offensively in the disappointing loss.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni makes Patullo's status clear
After the game, Sirianni told reporters he was “evaluating everything”, but maintained that Patullo was going to continue to be Philadelphia's play-caller on offense. On Monday, he was again asked about Patullo's status as play-caller, and again confirmed that Patullo would continue to perform the duties as play-caller.
The Eagles take on the Chargers in Week 14.