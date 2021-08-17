Former Syracuse TE Jose Cruz Battling Disease, Needs Help

The former Orange football player has a severe illness and alumni are trying to get the word out about his Go Fund Me page.

Former Syracuse tight end Jose Cruz needs help. Former teammates are spreading the word about a severe illness he was diagnosed with that has left him without a job and medical bills piling up. According to social media posts and a Go Fund Me page set up to raise funds for medical expenses, Cruz has been diagnosed with a severe case of Gastroparesis. Gastroparesis is a condition that affects stomach muscles from functioning properly including normal stomach emptying.

More details from the Go Fund Me page set up by his sister, where you can donate to help them pay for medical costs (goal is $80,000):

"Jose is my wonderful older brother who is suffering from severe Gastroparesis since March of 2020. The doctors are working tirelessly to find why this has happened to him. In the mean time, he cannot eat any food by mouth and has to feed through a feeding tube in his stomach. Due to his severe health issues he lost his job and health insurance and is paying for medical expenses out of pocket. His wife, Annie, is working 2 jobs to help their family! Jose and Annie have an amazing little boy, who is almost 3 years old, who’s name is Nash. Nash is the sweetest and smartest little boy trying to understand what is happening to his Daddy. Please help Annie and Jose pay for testing and treatment so they can beat this!! Please donate any amount that you can! Jose, we all love you, Annie and Nash so much!! ❤️ Please Pray for Jose! Please Share this page!!"

Cruz played for Syracuse during the 2010 season after transferring in from Hofstra following the termination of the Hofstra football program. He caught 13 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown during that campaign which ended with a Pinstripe Bowl victory.