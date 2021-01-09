Former Syracuse WR Nykeim Johnson Finds New Home

Former Syracuse wide receiver Nykeim Johnson has found a new home. Johnson posted on Twitter Friday evening that he has committed to Kent State. Johnson entered the portal last month, and lands at a spot with a familiar face. Kent State’s head coach is Sean Lewis, who was the offensive coordinator at Syracuse in 2016 and 2017. Johnson was on the roster in 2017 as a true freshman and now is back with his former coach.

Johnson was a senior this past season, but has one more year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson entered the portal as a graduate transfer, meaning he will have immediate eligibility. He brings speed in the passing game and as a returner on special teams. Given that Kent State runs a similar offense to Syracuse, it should also provide minimize the learning curve in terms of the system and playbook.

Johnson finished his Syracuse career with 88 receptions for 1,055 yards and eight touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams averaging 21.9 yards per kick return and 12.6 yards per punt return. He was named to the All ACC Second Team in 2020 for his production as a punt returner.

The best season as a receiver for Johnson was his sophomore campaign during Syracuse's 10 win year in 2018. He finished that season with 41 receptions for 565 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson signed with Syracuse as part of its 2017 class. He chose the Orange over Army, Bowling Green, Hawaii, Navy and Virginia.