Fran Brown names a starting QB v. Notre Dame and says both coordinators will return next season
A man of many looks, Fran Brown, this week sporting a finely-trimmed light beard and appearing more relaxed after an open week, announced Monday that Joe Filardi has regained the starting QB role Saturday at South Bend (3:30 p.m. ET / NBC).
Brown in describing a week off coming at the right time to analyze the program overall and himself as a coach, also declared that Nixon and Robinson, two longtime colleagues and friends, will be on the staff next season handling their jobs as usual.
"Yeah, they'll both be here next year," Brown said when asked to confirm the coaches would return to the staff in 2026, while declining to make any assessment on this season's performance until it concludes on Thanksgiving Weekend with a Dome matchup against Boston College Nov. 29.
While Filardi will start, the exact quarterback rotation is still to be determined
Coming off leading the Orange to a rare touchdown of late (just three offensive TDs in the last three games) on an 8-play, 75 yard drive in the final 2:32 with a TD pass in the 38-10 loss to Miami on Nov. 8, Filardi will make his second collegiate start Saturday at South Bend, with the rest of the QB rotation to be determined in practice this week. There are a couple of QB questions to be answered.
Will Rickie Collins play against Notre Dame, and which of the final two games will Luke Carney see significant action?
"I feel like Joe should go in (start) because of being able to go down and get some points on the board (against Miami)," Brown said while referring to the frustration of a lack of offense during the six game losing streak.
"Joe's going to play this week, and I am thinking that Luke is going to get some time this week or next. The last week we'll figure out the best way forward due to the fact that I want Luke to be able to redshirt (play only four games his freshman season).
The realization of a losing season, while building a program back up to winning constantly.
Brown said he used his time wisely with no game to prepare for last weekend, opting to add some practice time to the team's calendar because there will be no extra practices while preparing for a bowl game this season. He also met with his coaches to go over some stimulating career-oriented exercises, and got in some bonus family time over the dinner table.
All while doing a lot of thinking about the program's future with recruiting cruising at a high rate for the 2026 and 2027 classes, and only one 2026 transfer portal window to focus on between January 2-16.
The 'Cuse coach also did a lot of reflecting about a season that was slipping away with a losing streak now at six, his faith-driven life leading the way. Brown shared a story Monday about a football family friend that provided him inspiration during some long days in the office and on the sidelines.
"I feel like through October I was like, damn, this can't be happening (losing), I've got to fix this. In November, I got a text from a friend of mine, Bruce Lee, we're real close we played college ball (Western Carolina) together. He (said), look I know how you feel and I remember you from college, but you need to listen to this (Church) song. I did and different answers came to me, I was able to move on with some peace and understanding."
