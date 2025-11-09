Syracuse competitive early, but cannot withstand onslaught from Miami
For almost two quarters, Syracuse and #18 Miami played to a deadlock. However, the Hurricanes (7-2, 3-2) closed the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns, then blew out the Orange (3-6, 1-5 ACC) in the third quarter with a 17-point barrage. By the time the smoke cleared, UM held a 31-3 lead en route to a 38-10 home win.
As has been the trend since Steve Angeli’s injury, the SU offense struggled almost all game long. Their final drive of the second quarter and first possession of the third quarter netted 116 yards, but only three points. The remainder of Syracuse’s offensive output was 169 yards, including a late scoring drive against an indifferent defense.
The Orange defense was game for most of the first half, but eventually broke down. They allowed just 67 yards to Miami on their first four possessions, then 318 in the final 35 minutes of play.
It was a slow start for both sides until Miami broke through
The two squads were locked in a field position battle for most of the opening half. The Hurricanes had the ball first with each of their first four possessions starting inside their own 25, all ending via the punt. SU’s first four opportunities began between their own 20- and 39-yard-line, but they met the same fate.
Miami finally broke through late in the second quarter. Daylyn Upshaw took a screen pass 41 yards to flip the field for the ‘Canes, then quarterback Carson Beck caught a throwback pass from wide receiver Malachi Toney and took it in untouched for a 14-yard touchdown with 2:13 left in the second quarter.
Three plays later, Rickie Collins came out of the two-minute time out and threw an interception that Keionte Scott returned for a touchdown. In 23 seconds, UM had snatched a 14-0 lead.
Syracuse tried to respond, but could not reach the end zone
The Orange responded after the kickoff, driving into the red zone with Yasin Willis eating up turf on the ground and Collins completing a pair of passes. The drive reached the Miami 5, but sputtered to a halt with a false start penalty and Willis being stripped for a fumble that the Hurricanes recovered.
SU opened the third quarter with a similar drive that also broke down as it entered the red zone. Tripp Woody was able to salvage the first Syracuse points of the game with a 38-yard field goal. Miami, however, responded with two touchdown drives, including a 61-yard scoring pass to Keelan Marion, to push their lead to 28-3 with a couple minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Collins got victimized by a pass Darius Johnson could not bring in that ended up as his second interception of the night. The ‘Canes were able to turn it into a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter to stretch their lead to 28.
Not content with that, Miami scored another touchdown on a trick play to close the scoring. Beck tossed a backward pass to tackle Francis Mauigoa, who rumbled into the end zone for what went into the scorebook as a 3-yard touchdown run.
Joe Filardi was subbed in at quarterback for the final Orange drive, marching the team downfield for a touchdown, connecting with tight end Elijah Washington-Baker for a 17-yard score. The first career score for both players closed the scoring in the game.
