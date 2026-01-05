2027 Empire State defensive lineman previews upcoming Syracuse visit

2027 defensive lineman Owen Elaiho will get his first look at Syracuse when he heads to Central New York for Junior Day on Jan. 24.

The West Nyack (NY) Clarkstown South High prospect lives about a 3.5 hour drive from SU, and is looking forward to learning more about the program.

"Based on what I’ve watched, read, and heard, Syracuse is a program with a lot of history,” Elaiho said to The Juice Online. "I believe it’s a place that has meant a lot to a lot of people over the years. What I like is that they’re building on their past and moving forward the right way, and that’s something I’m interested in being part of.”

Elaiho has been in touch with Marc

Elaiho has been in touch with Syracuse coach Emmanuel Marc, who invited him to campus.

"Coach Marc is personal and down to earth,” Elaiho said. "You can tell he’s deeply rooted in where he’s from. He takes a lot of pride in his craft and from everything I’ve seen and heard, he’s absolutely the kind of coach you want to play for.”

Elaiho is looking forward to several aspects of the trip, including getting a feel for the program and the basketball team’s matchup against Miami at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"I want to see the culture, how the players interact, how the coaches speak, and how I'll fit into what they’re building,” Elaiho said. "I’m also excited to experience the campus, the environment, and especially the game.”

Elaiho sees Syracuse improving

Though Syracuse went 3-9 in the 2025 season, Elaiho knows that SU is in for an improved season this fall.

“Records don’t always reflect the potential of a team,” Elaiho said. "With the pieces they have and the direction they’re going, I think they’ll surprise a lot of people this season.”

Clarkstown went 4-6 last season, but like Syracuse, Elaiho knows a bigger season is ahead.

"Entering my junior season, I had high expectations placed on me by the entire program, and I feel like I took a big step forward, even beyond where the coaching staff and players expected me to be,” Elaiho said. "I became more consistent and started impacting the game in ways beyond just solo tackles. Personally, this season was not only a success but a stepping stone for my senior season.”

Elaiho's style of play

Elaiho describes himself as a defensive end who is a complete pass rusher.

"I use my quickness and strength to blow by defenders and disrupt the backfield,” Elaiho said. "I rush with violence and especially speed. I’m also a run stopper.

"I strive to set the edge, and even if multiple offensive linemen pull on me, I have the agility to shed blocks and still make the play. I don’t disappear when teams try to run at me."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.