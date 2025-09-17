Fran Brown's UConn postgame coaching ends up speaking for itself
In this age of provocatively, click bait, accumulating social media followers, etc., everyone has an opinion. Some folks just happen to have audiences or followers totaling millions more than others, but everyone has pointed thoughts.
The "outrage" is predictable when you are paid to give an opinion
The Monday after (Sept. 8) SU knocked off UConn in OT, the media pundits and ex-coaches took their shots at Coach Fran as only they know how. To create a hot take about what they believed Brown's motives were for putting his team though those postgame paces.
Olsen, the former University of Miami and Carolina Panthers standout tight end, and former Raiders and Buccaneers coach Gruden called out the postgame action during a Barstool Sports interview as both "performative," according to Olsen, and "embarrassing," according to Gruden.
Both McAfee and former NFL and Connecticut player Darius Butler complained about the sprints on the former's ESPN program, with Butler going so far as to say the move was "bulls**t."
"Look at me, I'm a tough coach," Butler said describing Brown's motives. "I'm going to run my team after the game in their pads. But, yeah, this is cute," Butler added, probably also sore that his alma mater lost in OT.
Exactly the right message for one recruit to witness
Brown addressed the criticism last week in an interview on Cuse Sports Talk, calmly dismissing any concern about his coaching style and program regulations to outsiders that he is not familiar with.
One of many recruits on hand for his official visit during the Connecticut game weekend was York, Pa. senior running back Shavane Anderson Jr., a three-star recruit who had received a number of offers from non-Power Four FBS schools, including UConn.
Anderson told PennLive.com this week that the site of 'Cuse players running sprints in full uniform immediately after a hard-fought, overtime win left him practically speechless, and wanting to be part of the kind of program constantly striving to get better.
He gave Brown and the staff his verbal commitment that day.
"Coach Fran Brown's expectations were for them to beat them (UConn) by more than (27-20 OT) that," Anderson explained. "They didn't reach their expectation for winning, so they had to run after. Brown wasn't satisfied, so they had to run, and that was different from every other team I saw (recruited)."
That is why Fran Brown came to Syracuse rated the top recruiter in the country, and currently has assembled the most talented roster top-to-bottom the program has seen since the MacPherson-Pasqualoni glory years.
And that is why with so much time to fill and so many opinions to give, that "talent" will end up saying something aiming to be provocative and get folks like us writing about it. Sorry, no smiley emoticon.
