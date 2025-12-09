2029 Connecticut offensive lineman recaps ‘great experience’ at Syracuse

In May, Syracuse offered 2029 Wallingford (CT) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Jacob Reed.

Reed got a closer look at Syracuse when he attended Franchise Camp in June, and Reed returned to Central New York in November for his first taste of a game day atmosphere at Syracuse when the Orange hosted Boston College.

"It was a great experience,” Reed said to The Juice Online. “I really enjoyed the environment. It was about a six-hour drive for us, but totally worth it. Being able to see what it’s like to play for Syracuse on a game day was something really special to be a part of. I absolutely feel blessed.”

Reed catches up with coach Stack

While taking in the crowd and seeing campus were important parts of the trip, Reed said the highlight was catching up with the coaching staff.

Specifically, he got to speak with assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Wiliams.

“It was awesome,” Reed said. “He’s a great coach. We talked a bit about my development and what they look for in players. It was a really good conversation and always enjoy getting to talk to him.”

That all led to a great experience for Reed, who said the visit improved Syracuse’s standing in his eyes.

"The game day visit definitely gave me a better feel for things,” Reed said. "Seeing the environment in person, meeting the staff, and watching game-day up close helped me understand what it would really be like there. It was a really positive experience.”

Reed believes SU will turn it around

Syracuse did ultimately lose the game to drop to 3-9 on the season. It was a disappointing year for the Orange, considering they started 3-1, but Reed also knows that better days are coming for SU.

"They’ve got talent, and hearing what the coaches say you can tell they have a clear plan for where they want to go,” Reed said. "I think they can bounce back strong.”

As for his recruitment, he’s keeping a very open mind this early on.

"I’m just focused on building relationships and learning more about each program,” Reed, who is hearing from Boston College, UConn, UMass, and others, said. "I’m taking everything one step at a time and staying grateful and hopeful for opportunities as I develop."

Reed discusses his offer

Reed received his offer from Syracuse in May from Williams, and it was a milestone moment for him.

“I was truly humbled and honored to receive an offer from Syracuse, especially as a freshman,” Reed said. "I know I still have a lot of work to do to become the best player I can be, but this motivates me even more.”

The 6’3”, 295 pound lineman appears on the interior offensive line at guard, but he’s also learning how to play center.

He’s also become a two-way player, appearing as a nose guard.

"Coaches have mentioned I could develop into a great center one day, but I’m happy to play wherever I can help the team,” Reed said. "I focus on having a strong foundation, driving defenders, and using my technique and strength, and I know there’s still a lot for me to learn."

