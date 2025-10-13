Fran Brown says Rickie Collins is No. 1 QB as Orange prepare for matchup v. Pitt
The Cuse's next opponent, longtime northeast rival Pitt (4-2, 2-1), has found a sparkplug in true freshman QB Mason Heintschel the last two weeks in wins over Boston College and Florida State. Heintschel replaced Eli Holstein October 4 vs. BC with Pitt sitting at 2-2, and has looked sharp since.
With Syracuse at 3-3 and 1-2 in the ACC after two straight conference losses and an off week, Brown was asked right off Monday about any potential changes at the position. The coach, his mood changing a tad, could not have been more animated in his responses about the QB who will be leading his team's offense against the perpetually pesky Panthers (unbelievably, SU is just 3-17 in the last 20 games against Pitt).
Unless injured, Rickie Collins is Syracuse's starting QB
As might be expected with the next opponent having found a spark to its offense with a change in quarterbacks, not to mention two straight ACC wins, it was logical that Brown would be asked about the position as it pertains to his team.
Collins progression has been hard to completely measure in the one-sided loss to Duke, then second-half struggles on the road against SMU, both quality teams with a combined 5-0 ACC record.
But what can be measured are the 21 points the Orange offense scored in those two defeats, and the need to score more this week to get a rare 'Cuse win in this longtime series.
"We're sticking with our guy, Rickie," I want to make sure you (media) know that," Brown said clear as day, dismissing discussing how ready the primary backups, Luke Carney and Jakhari Williams, would be if they had to be inserted into live action, or how it would affect his thinking on a redshirt season for Carney (Williams has redshirted).
"Rickie Collins is our quarterback. We want to stick with Rickie," Brown added for emphasis. When something else happens, you will be the first to see it if you're watching the game, and we had to put (a backup) in.
With schools firing coaches in-season, it is an awkward time for Brown to address his future
There will be several big name schools looking for head coaches in 2026, joining Penn State which made its move this past weekend. In September, The Athletic profiled Brown after interviewing him extensively over the summer, including at July's ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte.
That article insinuated that if Brown keeps winning at Syracuse, he will be a likely future target of a bigger program offering more money and resources. Asked about reassuring Orange Nation and the community that he is in CNY for the long haul, Brown, mindful his team has lost two straight games, was not having it.
"I think that's disrespectful to even bring that up and ask that," chided Brown. "Like, what's the point asking that? For me to say something opposite? They hired me to come here and do a job, coach this team, and that's what I am doing."