Syracuse Orange Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026
Follow along as Syracuse builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.
Full list of anticipated 2026 Signees
Alexander Haskell - St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)
Amare Gough - Thomas Jefferson (Richmond, VA)
BJ Garrett - Middletown (Middletown, DE)
Brayden Charney - Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, FL)
Calvin Russell - Northwestern (Miami, FL)
Cameron Hairston-Taylor - Patrick Henry (Roanoke, VA)
Carter Bashir - Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, PA)
Chase Geter - Stone Bridge (Ashburn, VA)
Darnell Stokes Jr. - Indian River (Frankford, DE)
Gemaus Sackie - Burlington Township (Burlington, NJ)
Ibn Muhammad - Camden (Camden, NJ)
Jarius Rodgers - Fleming Island (Orange Park, FL)
Javeion Cooper - Melbourne Central Catholic (Melbourne, FL)
Jimmy Gregg - University (Morgantown, WV)
Jojo White - Camden (Camden, NJ)
Kamron Wilson - Miami Southridge (Miami, FL)
Kordae Houston - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)
Maurice Medley - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)
Phoenix Henriquez - Smyrna (Smyrna, DE)
Shavane Anderson Jr. - William Penn (York, PA)
Shay Barker - Kennett (Kennett Square, PA)
Shemaj Henry - Chester (Chester, PA)
Tedarius Hughes - Northwestern (Miami, FL)
Tyrell Grant Jr. - Nansemond River (Suffolk, VA)
Walt Frazier - The Haverford School (Haverford, PA)
Zaid Lott - Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC)
Top Storylines for NLI Day
Despite a disappointing 3-9 season, Syracuse is set to sign a historically great class. The Orange has never ranked higher than 44th in the country prior to 2025, but if all holds according to plan, Syracuse will ink the No. 27 overall class, which is unprecedented territory for the Orange in modern day recruiting.
So far, there have been few defections from the class. On Tuesday, 2026 offensive lineman Steven Pickard announced that he was flipping his commitment to Florida State. Aside from that, the Orange were able to hold off Virginia Tech for Tyrell Grant Jr. and Florida State for Kameron Wilson.
Syracuse is also anticipating the signing of five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, just the third five-star to commit to SU in program history. Meanwhile, they also were able to flip Alexander Haskell from Penn State and Tedarius Hughes from Florida State.
Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses
The Orange did lose several commitments from ATHs EShawn Sutton, Zikhere Leaks, and D'Antae Sheffey, but those were mostly driven by the coaching staff's desire to free up more roster space for incoming transfers.
There's also the chance of a surprise commitment. That was certainly the case on Monday, when 25-year-old rapper Nau’jour Grainger, who goes by the stage name Toosii, announced his commitment to the Orange.
