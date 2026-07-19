Syracuse QB Steve Angeli says lack of preseason hype is 'fuel to the fire'

Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli was one of several representatives for the Orange during ACC Kickoff last week in Charlotte.

Angeli, who suffered a season-ending Achillies injury in a historic win over Clemson at Death Valley, finished the season with 1,317 yards and 10 touchdowns. During the annual media event, Angeli was peppered with questions about his recovery and his outlook for the Orange going into the 2026 season.

Angeli sat down with us for a 1-on-1 on this week's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and On SI, and we covered those topics and more.

A chip on the shoulder

Syracuse improved to 3-1 after its win over Clemson, and that was the final game Angeli would play for the season. Not coincidentally, SU didn't win another game that season, dropping its final eight games en route to a disappointing 3-9 season.

It's unlikely that the Orange will garner much hype in preseason polls, but that hasn't fazed the starting signal caller, who says he's fully healthy heading into the season.

“Yeah, I think it's great. A little fuel to the fire. But for me personally, I'm just focused on our team and improving every day. I don't really get too caught up with all the media stuff and all the interactions that go on. It's part of the job; it's part of the business. And you can use it to help you. But no negative impact should be put on us. Looking at that stuff, we want to make sure that we use it as fuel and not as something that will kind of deter us.”

Angeli on his relationship with Fran Brown

One of the biggest reasons why Angeli is at Syracuse is his relationship with head coach Fran Brown.

“I've known Coach Fran for a while, ever since high school recruiting, since I was in middle school. He's a legend in Jersey."

Angeli, like many recruits, respects how Brown has been open and transparent not just about football, but about everything else in life.

"It doesn't matter if you're having a good day or a bad day; he's going to tell you what it is. And he always has the right message. Sometimes you might not want to hear what he says because it's so raw and so authentic.

"But when you take time to process it and think about it, I've called him up so many times and been like, 'Coach, I appreciate you telling me this two months ago. You were right.' This is what I needed to hear during that time."

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